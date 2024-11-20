Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,723,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,252,000 after buying an additional 855,099 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,407,000 after buying an additional 213,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after buying an additional 565,645 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.34%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

