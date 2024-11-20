Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $680,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Match Group were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Match Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.