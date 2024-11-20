Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $918,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,362.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

