Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,064,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 170.1% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 244.6% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.04.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

