Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of FOX by 176.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 283.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

