Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 571.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,466,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,062 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after acquiring an additional 899,332 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,690,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,162,000 after acquiring an additional 853,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,063,000 after acquiring an additional 828,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,493,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

NYSE:IPG opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

