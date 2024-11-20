Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.6% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 440,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 190,996 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 322,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 385,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 175,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

WBA opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.99%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

