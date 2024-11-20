Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $35,726,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 174.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 706,159 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,933,000 after acquiring an additional 684,676 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $21,149,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 433.3% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.23. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

