Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 368.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 214,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 168,411 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Baird R W lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

KEY opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

