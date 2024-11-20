Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $230,000 Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 708.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 891.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 267.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 385,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 193.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $205.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $237.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

