Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $268,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of APA by 67.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in APA by 678.8% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

