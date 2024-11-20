Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $366,000 Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $51,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.