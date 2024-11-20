Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $381,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 359,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,426,000 after purchasing an additional 67,816 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 569.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.12. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.59 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

