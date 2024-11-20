Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 362.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 252,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 357.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,178 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,191.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 215,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 198,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $21,378,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 408.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.70 and a one year high of $243.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.01.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

