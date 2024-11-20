Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 110 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 31.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 649.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 49.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 75,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $318,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,534,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,547,476.88. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,228. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $216.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.99. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

