Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,236 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

CAG stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

