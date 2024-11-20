Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 181 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

NYSE FRT opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $90.84 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.91%.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $771,020.29. This trade represents a 82.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

