Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 184 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 71,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,195,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,741.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 251.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $227.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.