Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 742 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth $43,225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4,697.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 317,353 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Rollins by 350.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 368,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 286,780 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth $13,580,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 185.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 249,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,120 shares of company stock worth $1,209,993. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROL opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

