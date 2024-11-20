Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,829,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $891,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 699.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 66,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 95.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

