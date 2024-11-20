Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,836 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

AKAM stock opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 11.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $221,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,781.10. This trade represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,065,975 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

