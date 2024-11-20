Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,304 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,458,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after buying an additional 820,379 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,189,000 after purchasing an additional 544,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

