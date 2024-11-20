Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,390 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trimble were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 247,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 18.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $17,937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

