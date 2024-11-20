Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 2,549 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Invesco were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco by 304.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 50.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Invesco Stock Down 1.3 %

IVZ opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.13%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

