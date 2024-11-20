Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 268 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

NYSE TFX opened at $193.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $189.93 and a 12 month high of $257.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.33 and a 200-day moving average of $223.34.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

