Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 285 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 452.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 456.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.48 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

