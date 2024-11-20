Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 355 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 501.5% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.04 and its 200 day moving average is $206.01. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.70 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

