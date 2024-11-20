Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 601 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 556.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 421.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 828 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The trade was a 31.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

