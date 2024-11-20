Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 745 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $78,766,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 11.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,852,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,055,000 after acquiring an additional 400,304 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $22,288,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $24,060,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 100,431.5% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 162,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.0 %

AOS stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $71.04 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.