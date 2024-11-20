Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in LKQ were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in LKQ by 7.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,772,000 after acquiring an additional 875,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in LKQ by 9.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LKQ by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,398,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 253,639 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in LKQ by 39.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,589,000 after acquiring an additional 873,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 31.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,867,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,661,000 after acquiring an additional 449,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. LKQ’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

