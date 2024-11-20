Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,195 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Conagra Brands by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,268,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

NYSE CAG opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

