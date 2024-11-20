Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 6,376,411 Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $191,228,565.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Onestream alerts:

Onestream Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24. Onestream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onestream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Institutional Trading of Onestream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $1,032,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Onestream during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Onestream during the third quarter worth about $1,417,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Onestream during the third quarter worth about $6,780,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Onestream during the third quarter worth about $2,412,000.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.