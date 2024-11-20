Kodiak Gas Services Enters into Underwriting Agreement with Selling Stockholder

On November 14, 2024, Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. announced the signing of an Underwriting Agreement with Frontier TopCo Partnership, L.P. and leading firms Barclays Capital Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. The agreement pertains to the sale of 5,708,885 shares of common stock by the Selling Stockholder at a public price of $34.50 per share.
Additionally, the Selling Stockholder granted the Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 856,332 additional shares to cover any overallotments. This option was fully exercised by the Underwriters on November 15, 2024. Notably, Kodiak Gas Services did not sell any shares in the Offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares offered by the Selling Stockholder.
The Underwriting Agreement includes standard representations, warranties, and closing conditions. Both Kodiak Gas Services and the Selling Stockholder have agreed to indemnify the Underwriters and contribute to any liabilities. The full details of the Underwriting Agreement can be found in the filed Exhibit 1.1.
This move aligns with Kodiak Gas Services’ strategic financial planning and demonstrates its commitment to enhancing shareholder value through calculated stock transactions and buyback programs.
This announcement signifies a significant development for Kodiak Gas Services, reflecting its engagement with finance professionals and its proactive approach to capital market activities.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Kodiak Gas Services’s 8K filing here.
Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile
Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kodiak Gas Services
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year