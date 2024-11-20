Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $6,474,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 98.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

