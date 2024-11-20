Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $27.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,412.08. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 3,657.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,728,000 after acquiring an additional 770,766 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Life Time Group by 33.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,050,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,487,000 after acquiring an additional 758,757 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 135.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 513,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 113.7% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 849,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 452,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

