Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $4,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,939,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,097,507.02. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares in the company, valued at $548,227,292.56. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,587 shares of company stock valued at $17,586,460. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Loews Announces Dividend

L opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on L. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

