Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

MNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.80 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manitex International

Manitex International Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

MNTX opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.64. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Manitex International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 306,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitex International

(Get Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.