MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $267.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.05. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $5,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 592,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,883,880.75. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

