Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,219,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $227,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after buying an additional 3,903,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $215.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.06.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.45.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

