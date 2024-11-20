Meritas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.0% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

Apple stock opened at $228.28 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Apple to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Melius Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,170 shares of company stock worth $92,007,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.