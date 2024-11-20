Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 10,119 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 67.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

UGP opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.61. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

