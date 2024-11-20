Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 3,934 Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 34.3% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of EBR stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

