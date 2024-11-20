Metis Global Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Titan International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 2,689.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 35.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,194,000 after buying an additional 1,175,857 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 582.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 276,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 236,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 403,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

NYSE TWI opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.29 million, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWI

Titan International Profile

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.