Metis Global Partners LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 17.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,049,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Newell Brands by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,753,000 after buying an additional 2,668,384 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 10,227,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,558,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,820,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 215,759 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -46.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,075.84. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

