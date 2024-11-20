Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 40,939 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 189,815 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 466,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

DHC stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.80 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

