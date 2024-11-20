Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $234,000 in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Amentum Price Performance

AMTM stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Articles

