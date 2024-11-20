Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,516 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in RE/MAX by 767.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 94,758 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 151,036 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,124,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,309 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the second quarter valued at $1,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMAX. StockNews.com downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.36. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

