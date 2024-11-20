Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.56.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

BURL opened at $274.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.09 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

