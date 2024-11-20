Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 431 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 48,984.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after acquiring an additional 233,167 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $90,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 225.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $11,740,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock opened at $533.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.33 and a 1-year high of $545.49.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

