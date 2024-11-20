Michael Burkland Sells 63,608 Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,971,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Onestream Stock Performance
OS opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.24. Onestream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $35.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,331,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Onestream
OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.
